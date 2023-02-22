Illinois Lottery: Players won nearly $2.5B in prizes last year

Illinois is seeing green thanks to larger lottery jackpots.

In the final six months of last year, the Illinois Lottery reported $1.8 billion in sales.

A little less than half of that will be deposited into the state's general fund, with most of the funds supporting public education.

The Illinois Lottery says last year, players won nearly $2.5 billion in prizes, including the massive $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot.