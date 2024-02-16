Illinois Lottery player cashes in with $1M winning scratch-off ticket

A scratch-off ticket made one lucky Illinois Lottery player a millionaire this week.

The $1 million winning ticket was bought at Speedway, located at 3151 May Road in Peru, Illinois. The ticket was from the $50 scratch-off game, "$10 Million."

The lucky winner is the third player to land a million-dollar prize from the game.

The Speedway in Peru will receive a bonus of $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

According to the Illinois Lottery, over 8 million winning instant tickets have been sold this year, totaling nearly $200 million in prizes.