Illinois Lottery scratch-off ticket nets lucky winner $3 million

One Illinois Lottery player won the top prize of $3 million on a scratch-off ticket.

The winner, who requested to stay anonymous, bought a $30 "Cash is King" scratch-off ticket from Bellwood Liquor and Grocery, 5001 St. Charles Road in Bellwood.

"I scratched off the ticket while I was still at the convenience store," the winner told the Illinois Lottery. "I thought I read the ticket wrong. I had the cashier verify it for me and he said ‘Congratulations!’ It was so shocking. My heart was pounding and I immediately started to sweat. I couldn’t believe it!"

The winner, who only identified himself as King of Cash, said he plans to pay off his mortgage and buy cars for his wife and son.

"I was so surprised and I needed to rush home," he said. "I was in such a hurry, I ran out of the store and almost headed home, forgetting my truck in the parking lot!"

Over 37 million Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets have been sold so far this year, totaling over $972 million in prizes.