Illinois Lottery searching for 10 unclaimed winners worth over $5M

The Brief Illinois lottery officials are urging winners to claim 10 unclaimed tickets worth a combined $5.35 million before they expire. One of those tickets, a $100,000 Powerball prize bought in Centralia for the March 23, 2024, drawing, has less than two weeks left to be claimed. Lottery officials encourage players to check old tickets and claim their winnings before the deadlines pass.



Illinois lottery officials are urging the owners of 10 unclaimed winning tickets to come forward and collect their prizes before they expire.

The backstory:

A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 remains unclaimed nearly a year after it was purchased in Centralia, and the winner has less than two weeks left to claim the prize, lottery officials said.

The winning ticket was bought for the March 23, 2024, drawing at Huck’s, located at 315 E. Calumet.

Lottery officials are urging anyone who may have purchased a ticket for that drawing to check their wallets, coat pockets, or other places where an old ticket might have been forgotten.

Unclaimed winning lottery tickets

By the numbers:

The nine other unclaimed tickets were bought at the following times and locations:

A Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $1,100,000 was sold at Miska's Liquor, 6410 W. 63rd St., in Chicago for the Sept. 8, 2024 drawing.

A Powerball ticket worth $200,000 was sold at Cito, 44 E. Sibley Blvd., in Dolton for the Nov. 30, 2024 drawing.

A Powerball ticket worth $1,000,000 was sold at Jewel-Osco, 800 W. North Ave., in Melrose Park for the Dec. 21, 2024 drawing.

A Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $650,000 was sold at Woodman's Food Market, 3155 McFarland Rd., in Rockford for the Feb. 7 drawing.

A Powerball ticket worth $200,000 was sold at Woodman's Food Market, 3155 McFarland Rd., in Rockford for the Feb. 17 drawing.

A Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 was sold at Tony's Fresh Market, 4608 W. Belmont Ave., in Chicago for the Feb. 25 drawing.

A Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $500,000 was sold at BP, 1600 W. Wise Rd., in Schaumburg for the March 1 drawing.

A Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $450,000 was sold at CVS, 5524 W. Cermak Rd., in Cicero for the March 5 drawing.

A Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $150,000 was sold at Shop-Mart, 13650 S. Cicero Ave., in Crestwood for the March 6 drawing.

What you can do:

The Illinois Lottery advises anyone who believes they may have the winning ticket to visit their website or contact lottery officials for claim instructions.

They encourage winners to write their name on the back of their winning ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Tap here for a full list of unclaimed jackpot prizes.