Illinois Lottery: Winning $900K ticket sold in Chicago suburb

A winning lottery ticket worth nearly $1 million was sold in a Chicago suburb Tuesday.

The Fast Play Twenty 20s ticket worth $902,096 was purchased just before midnight at a 7-Eleven located at 4501 W. 91st St., in Oak Lawn.

According to the Illinois Lottery, over $1.48 million in prizes have been won by people who played the Fast Play Twenty 20s game this month in the state.

The jackpot for the Twenty 20s game starts at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold in Illinois until the jackpot is won.

The 7-Eleven in Oak Lawn will receive a bonus of just over $9,000 for selling the jackpot winning ticket.