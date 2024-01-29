Illinois lottery: Winning $700K ticket sold in Chicago suburb

One Illinois Lottery player came out of the weekend a big winner.

A jackpot-winning $700,000 Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased from Convenient Liquor & Wine at 201 W. Virginia St., in Crystal Lake for the Friday evening drawing.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers to land the big prize. The winning numbers were 1-11-27-34-39.

More than 25,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets were bought for the Friday drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to come forward and collect their prize.

Convenient Liquor & Wine will receive $7,000 for selling the winning ticket.