Illinois Lotto jackpot reaches $14.15M ahead of Monday drawing

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Million dollar Lotto ticket sold in south suburban Chicago

The $1 million winning Lotto ticket was purchased at a BP gas station at 5548 W. 159th St. in Oak Forest.

CHICAGO - The Illinois Lottery is experiencing a surge in excitement as the Lotto jackpot for Monday night's drawing has reached a whopping $14,150,000.

It's the largest Lotto jackpot in almost three years, when a lucky Illinois player scooped up $16.5 million in June 2020, Illinois Lottery officials said.

Despite two players winning $1 million each this month, the jackpot has kept on growing. In total, over 2.5 million winning Lotto tickets have been sold this year, netting players around $10.9 million in prizes.

Lotto tickets cost $2 each, and players can add an Extra Shot for an additional $1, giving them a chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

The next drawing is scheduled for Monday night at 9:22 p.m. CT.

The game is played three times a week, with drawings taking place on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Players can conveniently purchase their tickets at one of over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers throughout the state, or buy them online through the Illinois Lottery website or app.