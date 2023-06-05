Illinois Lotto jackpot up to $16.8M ahead of Monday's drawing

The Lotto jackpot for Monday night's drawing is now at $16.8 million.

Monday's drawing will be the largest jackpot this year and the second largest in nearly five years. The previous record-making Lotto jackpot was in December 2018 and was worth $22.5 million.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

It was won at a Shell gas station in Prospect Heights.

Illinois lottery officials say nearly four million winning Lotto tickets have been sold this year, netting players over $14.6 million in prizes.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game and is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

For more information, go to IllinoisLottery.com.