Illinois man allegedly battered, shot victim on Chicago's West Side: police

An Illinois man was arrested this week after allegedly beating and shooting a victim on Chicago's West Side last month.

Deantione Kellum, 45, from Bourbonnais, faces one felony count of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and one felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm.

On July 5, Kellum allegedly battered and shot a 59-year-old man in the 100 block of South Pulaski Road. The victim suffered serious injuries, including a graze wound to the eye.

On Wednesday, the US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, along with area detectives, arrested Kellum in the 7100 block of South State Street.

His detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday.