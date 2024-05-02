Illinois man allegedly manufactured firearms, machine gun conversion devices using 3D printers: Sheriff

article

A Grayslake man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly manufacturing firearms and machine gun conversion devices, utilizing 3D printers.

Charles A. Best, 31, was charged with five counts of unlawful possession of a machine gun and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm silencer. Prosecutors said additional charges are likely.

Last month, members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group (SIG) conducted an investigation after receiving information that Best was illegally manufacturing firearms and machine gun conversion devices.

Following the investigation, members of SIG and the Lake County Sheriff's Office Tactical Response Team conducted a search warrant at Best's residence.

At that time, SIG detectives seized 64 machine gun conversion devices, three firearms and three silencers.

Additionally, law enforcement seized two 3D printers that were allegedly used to manufacture firearms and firearm parts.

Several 3D-printed pistol frames and high-powered rifle parts were also seized, along with over 1,000 rounds of ammunition and over 60 grams of cannabis wax, prosecutors said.

"This investigation undoubtedly prevented bloodshed in our community. Gun traffickers are a real problem in Lake County and throughout the Chicagoland region. I want to make it clear to anyone trafficking guns or drugs in Lake County: the sheriff’s office and our partners will use all of our resources to find you, arrest you, and hold you accountable for your actions," said Sheriff John D. Idleburg.

The state's attorney's office said they will be filing a petition to detain Best during his criminal proceedings.