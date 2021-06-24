Illinois man among those missing in Florida condo building collapse

A Chicago area man is among those missing after the collapse of a Florida condominium building early Thursday morning, according to his daughter.

Debbie Hill told FOX 32 she was supposed to pick up her father, Richard Augustine, from the airport in Chicago on Thursday night. He had just returned to his condo from seeing his son and was eager to visit Chicago next.

Augustine, who is 77-years-old, was getting ready to retire in October. Hill says her father lived with a roommate on an upper floor of the building. His roommate is also missing.

She says her stepbrother is at the site of the collapse with other families, awaiting word on if there are any survivors.

Augustine grew up in River Grove, attending Leyden High School. He then moved to Palatine and Hoffman Estates. He eventually moved to Florida, continuing to work in the air freight industry.

As of Thursday night, one person was confirmed dead in the collapse and nearly 100 were unaccounted for.