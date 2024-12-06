Illinois man kidnapped, robbed 66-year-old man at gunpoint: police
CHICAGO - An Illinois man has been arrested months after allegedly kidnapping and robbing a man in Chicago.
Darryl Tate, 24, of Kankakee, is facing felony charges of armed robbery and kidnapping, both while armed with a firearm, police said.
The charges stem from a July 2 incident in the 1600 block of West 50th Street, where, according to police, Tate and other suspects forced a 66-year-old man into a vehicle at gunpoint and demanded his money and personal items.
Tate was arrested Thursday in Kankakee and charged accordingly. His detention hearing is scheduled for Friday.