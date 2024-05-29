Illinois man arrested after allegedly submitting forged IDNR forms while applying for boat rental stickers

article

An Illinois man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly forging documents in order to rent boats to patrons during boating season.

Steven Wooden, 41, of unincorporated Antioch, was arrested for one count of forgery.

On April 17, Wooden, the agent of Anchor Pointe Marina, submitted Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) paperwork to the Fox Waterway Agency to apply for Fox Waterway commercial use stickers for dozens of boats.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said this was so the marina could rent boats to patrons during the 2024 Chain O'Lakes boating season.

The forms submitted by Wooden appeared to have been approved by IDNR, as they bore the signature of someone claiming to be an IDNR agent.

The Fox Waterway Agency issued 26 rental stickers to Wooden, believing the IDNR forms were valid. After investigating further, it was determined that IDNR allegedly never issued the forms to Wooden, and it was determined that Wooden allegedly submitted forged documents to the Fox Waterway Agency.

The agency then suspended the commercial use permits for Anchor Pointe Marina, which is located at 42125 North 4th Avenue in unincorporated Antioch.

Wooden is being held at the Lake County Jail pending his first court appearance.