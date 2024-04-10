Illinois man arrested after woman was shot, critically wounded during attempted carjacking

An Illinois man has been arrested after a woman was shot and wounded during an attempted carjacking in Logan Square last month.

Renard McGee, 18, of DeKalb, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon, and one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault using a deadly weapon.

On March 16, McGee was allegedly one of the offenders who shot and critically wounded a 39-year-old woman while attempting to carjack her at gunpoint in the 2900 block of North Ridgeway.

Additionally, McGee is also charged in connection with another carjacking that occurred the same day. According to police, he allegedly carjacked a 20-year-old man in the 3700 block of West George.

Police arrested McGee on Thursday at the Cook County Courthouse and Jail and charged him accordingly.

His detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.