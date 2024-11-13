Illinois man arrested after child's injuries prompt abuse investigation: sheriff

The Brief An 18-year-old Loves Park man was arrested after his child was hospitalized with severe injuries. The child sustained a skull fracture, broken arms, and bruises, leading to a suspected child abuse investigation. Tyler Holmes faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery and domestic battery.



An 18-year-old Loves Park man was arrested on Wednesday after his child was hospitalized with multiple injuries.

Winnebago deputies were called to a home in the 11000 block of DeBussey Drive in Machesney Park for a report of child abuse.

At the scene, they spoke with a worker from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, who said the hospital had alerted them to a child with a skull fracture, two broken arms, and several bruises.

Detectives later identified the child's father, Tyler Holmes, 18, as a suspect.

Pictured is 18-year-old Tyler Holmes.

According to the Winnebago sheriff, he's facing the following charges:

Aggravated battery great bodily harm to a child-permanent disability, a Class X felony

3 counts of aggravated battery to a child, a Class 3 felony

3 counts of aggravated domestic battery great bodily harm, a Class 2 felony

3 counts of domestic battery, Class A

The child is in stable condition, according to authorities.