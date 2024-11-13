Illinois man arrested after child's injuries prompt abuse investigation: sheriff
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. - An 18-year-old Loves Park man was arrested on Wednesday after his child was hospitalized with multiple injuries.
Winnebago deputies were called to a home in the 11000 block of DeBussey Drive in Machesney Park for a report of child abuse.
At the scene, they spoke with a worker from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, who said the hospital had alerted them to a child with a skull fracture, two broken arms, and several bruises.
Detectives later identified the child's father, Tyler Holmes, 18, as a suspect.
Pictured is 18-year-old Tyler Holmes.
According to the Winnebago sheriff, he's facing the following charges:
- Aggravated battery great bodily harm to a child-permanent disability, a Class X felony
- 3 counts of aggravated battery to a child, a Class 3 felony
- 3 counts of aggravated domestic battery great bodily harm, a Class 2 felony
- 3 counts of domestic battery, Class A
The child is in stable condition, according to authorities.