Illinois man arrested in Indiana for illegal tire dumping, police say

The Brief A South Holland man was arrested in connection with illegal tire dumping in Gary. The suspect was tracked using the city’s automated license plate reader system and arrested in Hammond. Authorities shut down a business operating without a license during the investigation.



A South Holland man was arrested in connection with an illegal tire dumping investigation in northwest Indiana.

What we know:

The case began on March 5 when Gary police received a tip about a gray Chevy truck dumping tires behind 38th and Broadway. Officers tracked the vehicle through the city's automated license plate reader system.

On March 7, authorities visited Lake County Collision Center at 3734 Malcolm X Drive. Inside, they found stacks of tires and determined the business was operating without proper licenses. Code Enforcement issued multiple citations and shut the business down.

On March 14, officers tracked the Chevy to East Chicago and Gary before Hammond police located the vehicle in the 4700 block of Johnson Avenue in Hammond.

Officers stopped the vehicle and Gary police showed up to arrest 49-year-old Armando Ignacio Martinez, whose description matched the person seen on surveillance footage from the illegal dumping site.

Ignacio Martinez was taken into custody without incident and his vehicle was impounded, police said.

Armando Ignacio Martinez | GPD

What they're saying:

The Gary Police Department says they remain committed to addressing illegal dumping, which poses public safety and environmental risks.

"Illegal dumping is a widespread problem in Gary," GPD said in a news release. "Dumped materials, particularly tires, create health hazards, increase fire risks, and degrade the quality of life in our neighborhoods."

What's next:

Gary police are urging residents to report illegal dumping through the city’s 311 line (219-881-1311) or Text-to-Tip service (219-207-8477).