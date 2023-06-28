Illinois man charged after gun goes off in Vernon Hills residence, wounds 2-year-old girl

article

A Grayslake man was charged after a gun went off in a Vernon Hills residence earlier this month, wounding a two-year-old girl.

Joseph Hatchett, 19, has been indicted on charges of felony gun possession, felony reckless conduct and misdemeanor child endangerment.

At 2:14 p.m. on June 2, Vernon Hills police responded to the 300 block of Plumwood Lane for a report of a child being injured by fireworks.

Officers later determined that the child, a two-year-old girl, was actually shot.

While investigating, detectives determined that a loaded, semi-automatic pistol left on a bed discharged and struck the girl in her left arm.

Hatchett, who unlawfully possessed the weapon, and his 17-year-old girlfriend were allegedly caring for her juvenile family members at the time of the shooting. The two-year-old is the girlfriend's niece.

It is still unknown how the weapon was fired, detectives said.

"This is yet another example of how having guns in the hands of the wrong people frequently results in tragedy," Vernon Hills Police Chief Patrick L. Kreis said. "It also highlights the need for all guns to be properly secured safely away from children."

The child is no longer hospitalized, however, police say her injuries were extensive. She underwent several surgeries since the shooting and additional procedures are expected in the future.