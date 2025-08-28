Illinois man charged in Chicago armed carjacking

article

The Brief An 18-year-old man was charged after an armed carjacking in West Englewood. Police say Camani Montgomery was arrested hours later and faces a felony hijacking charge.



An Illinois man was charged in connection with an armed carjacking Tuesday afternoon in the West Englewood neighborhood.

What we know:

Camani Montgomery, 18, was allegedly part of a group who carjacked a 24-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 2200 block of West 72nd Street, according to police.

Montgomery was arrested several hours later in the 1100 block of West 69th Street. He was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

What's next:

Montgomery, of Justice, has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.