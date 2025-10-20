Illinois man charged in Oak Lawn home invasion, armed robbery

The Brief A man was arrested after police say he attempted a condo break-in and robbed a resident at gunpoint in Oak Lawn. Officers used a drone to help locate and arrest 52-year-old Demarkus Ross nearby. Ross faces multiple Class X felony charges, including home invasion, armed robbery, and kidnapping.



An Illinois man has been charged with multiple felonies after police said he broke into an Oak Lawn condo and robbed a resident at gunpoint on Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Oak Lawn police responded around 4:30 p.m. to a report of an attempted burglary in the 10900 block of Keating Avenue. While officers were speaking with the caller, another condo resident ran up to report that a man wearing a mask had entered his condo, forced him into a bathroom at gunpoint and tried to flee in his car with stolen items.

Police said they spotted a suspect matching the description and chased him into the building before losing sight of him. Officers set up a perimeter and deployed a drone, eventually finding the man about a block away and took him into custody.

Demarkus Ross

The suspect, identified as Demarkus Ross, was found with jewelry, other stolen property and the victim's car key, according to police.

Detectives said Ross later confessed to the crime. Ross, of Worth, was charged with home invasion with a firearm, armed robbery, and kidnapping while armed with a firearm, all Class X felonies.

Police said Ross had prior arrests for theft, criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

What's next:

Ross was scheduled to appear for a hearing Monday at the Bridgeview Courthouse.