Illinois man found with cocaine and fentanyl-laced heroin in undercover bust, sheriff says

A convicted felon from Chicago's northern suburbs is facing drug and gun charges after a recent investigation in Lake County, authorities said.

The Lake County’s Special Investigations Group (SIG) began the undercover operation on Martell D. Hayes, 39, after receiving information that he was dealing drugs.

After SIG’s investigation, a search warrant was obtained for Hayes’ home in the 700 block of Chestnut Avenue in Park City.

On Monday, the home was raided and detectives reportedly seized over 40 grams of crack cocaine, nearly 10 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl, and a loaded gun.

Martell D. Hayes

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the following charges against Hayes:

Three Counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver

Three Counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Two Counts of Felon Unlawfully in Possession of a Weapon

Hayes is being held at the Lake County Jail until his next court appearance.