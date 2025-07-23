Illinois felon accused of having, sharing child pornography videos

The Brief A Dundee man is facing child pornography and illegal firearm charges. Jason P. Vanderflute is a convicted felon. He's due back in court next month.



An Illinois man is being held in custody on 15 felony charges, including child pornography possession and distribution.

What we know:

According to Kane County prosecutors, 52-year-old Jason Paul Vanderflute was in possession and shared multiple videos of child sexual abuse between May 16 and July 8.

He was arrested on July 8 after a search warrant was executed at his home in the 33W000 block of Richardson Dr. in Dundee.

A convicted felon, he also allegedly had on him a Taurus .357 Magnum Revolver and Winchester brand .357 caliber rounds.

Vanderflute was charged with the following:

Disseminating Child Pornography, Class X felony (3 counts)

Possessing Child Pornography, Class 2 felony (10 counts)

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Class 2 felony

Unlawful Possession of Firearm Ammunition by a Felon, Class 2 felony

On July 10, he appeared in court for a detention hearing and was ordered detained in the Kane County Jail while his case is pending.

Jason P. Vanderflute

What's next:

Vanderflute is due back in court on Aug. 20.