Illinois felon accused of having, sharing child pornography videos

By Nic Flosi
Published  July 23, 2025 9:02am CDT
Kane County


The Brief

    • A Dundee man is facing child pornography and illegal firearm charges.
    • Jason P. Vanderflute is a convicted felon.
    • He's due back in court next month.

KANE COUNTY - An Illinois man is being held in custody on 15 felony charges, including child pornography possession and distribution.

What we know:

According to Kane County prosecutors, 52-year-old Jason Paul Vanderflute was in possession and shared multiple videos of child sexual abuse between May 16 and July 8.

He was arrested on July 8 after a search warrant was executed at his home in the 33W000 block of Richardson Dr. in Dundee.

A convicted felon, he also allegedly had on him a Taurus .357 Magnum Revolver and Winchester brand .357 caliber rounds.

Vanderflute was charged with the following:

  • Disseminating Child Pornography, Class X felony (3 counts)
  • Possessing Child Pornography, Class 2 felony (10 counts)
  • Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Class 2 felony
  • Unlawful Possession of Firearm Ammunition by a Felon, Class 2 felony

On July 10, he appeared in court for a detention hearing and was ordered detained in the Kane County Jail while his case is pending.

Jason P. Vanderflute

What's next:

Vanderflute is due back in court on Aug. 20.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Kane County State's Attorney's Office.

