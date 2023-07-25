Fatal crash: Illinois man dies after car goes airborne, catches on fire at racetrack

An Illinois man was killed in a fatal crash at an Indiana racetrack last week.

At about 5:29 p.m. Friday, Newton County deputies responded to the US 41 Motorplex for reports of a fatal crash involving one vehicle.

According to preliminary information, a 1996 Mustang, driven by a 45-year-old man from Mackinaw, Illinois, was performing a solo timed run on the track.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

For an unknown reason, the vehicle lost control after crossing the finish line. It then collided with the guardrail causing it to become airborne before coming to a rest in a nearby wooded area and catching on fire.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and died as a result of the crash.

The coroner has not yet identified the driver.