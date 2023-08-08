Illinois man dies in fiery crash after pickup truck gets trapped under semi, catches fire in Kane County

A man was killed in a fiery crash in Kane County early Tuesday.

At about 5:18 a.m., Kane County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area of Illinois Route 47 and Beith Road for a reported crash.

When deputies arrived, they located a semi-truck in the southbound traffic land of IL Rt 47 with a vehicle underneath the trailer that was engulfed in flames.

The semi-truck contained a dash camera, and upon review, it was determined that the semi traveling southbound on IL Rt 47 was passing through the intersection with Beith Road.

At the same time, a small pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Beith Road and ran a stop sign.

The pickup truck then crashed underneath the semi's trailer and immediately burst into flames.

The pickup truck driver became entrapped in the pickup truck, which was underneath the semi-trailer, pinned sideways in front of the rear trailer axle. He died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck has been identified as 49-year-old Juan J. Galvez of Maple Park.

The driver of the semi-truck had no injuries and was released at the scene.

A witness behind the semi-truck confirmed the vehicle disobeyed the stop sign and that the semi was not speeding.

The investigation is ongoing.