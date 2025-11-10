Illinois man facing 16 child porn charges given pretrial release
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A suburban Chicago man who was charged with 16 counts of child pornography was granted pre-trial release last week.
What we know:
Kenneth A. Christensen, 34, allegedly possessed and distributed videos containing child sex abuse material between Oct. 5 and Nov. 4, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office.
The Kane County Child Exploitation Unit conducted the investigation in collaboration with Batavia and Geneva police.
On Thursday, Christensen attended a pretrial detention hearing where state prosecutors argued for keeping him in custody. The court rejected the request, releasing Christensen under certain conditions while his case is pending.
What's next:
Christensen's next court date is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday at the Kane County Judicial Center.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office.