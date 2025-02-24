Expand / Collapse search

Illinois man fatally struck by three vehicles on Route 31

By Nic Flosi
Published  February 24, 2025 4:02pm CST
Kane County
The Brief

    • A 69-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by three vehicles on Illinois Route 31.
    • All drivers remained at the scene and called 911.
    • The investigation is ongoing, with no citations issued at this time.

KANE COUNTY - Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Dundee Township after a pedestrian was struck by three vehicles early Monday morning.

What we know:

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by multiple vehicles at Illinois Route 31 and Miller Road around 5:58 a.m.

Witnesses told investigators that the pedestrian, identified as a 69-year-old man from East Dundee, was walking in the southbound lanes of Route 31 wearing dark clothing when he was struck by three vehicles:

  • A Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 49-year-old man from Lake Villa
  • A black Acura sedan driven by a 59-year-old man from Crystal Lake
  • A grey Cadillac sedan driven by a 36-year-old man from Algonquin

All three drivers stopped to help and called 911. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

What's next:

No citations have been issued as the investigation continues.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

