Illinois man fatally struck by three vehicles on Route 31
KANE COUNTY - Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Dundee Township after a pedestrian was struck by three vehicles early Monday morning.
What we know:
The Kane County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by multiple vehicles at Illinois Route 31 and Miller Road around 5:58 a.m.
Witnesses told investigators that the pedestrian, identified as a 69-year-old man from East Dundee, was walking in the southbound lanes of Route 31 wearing dark clothing when he was struck by three vehicles:
- A Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 49-year-old man from Lake Villa
- A black Acura sedan driven by a 59-year-old man from Crystal Lake
- A grey Cadillac sedan driven by a 36-year-old man from Algonquin
All three drivers stopped to help and called 911. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
What's next:
No citations have been issued as the investigation continues.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.