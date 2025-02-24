Illinois man fatally struck by three vehicles on Route 31

The Brief A 69-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by three vehicles on Illinois Route 31. All drivers remained at the scene and called 911. The investigation is ongoing, with no citations issued at this time.



Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Dundee Township after a pedestrian was struck by three vehicles early Monday morning.

What we know:

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by multiple vehicles at Illinois Route 31 and Miller Road around 5:58 a.m.

Witnesses told investigators that the pedestrian, identified as a 69-year-old man from East Dundee, was walking in the southbound lanes of Route 31 wearing dark clothing when he was struck by three vehicles:

A Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 49-year-old man from Lake Villa

A black Acura sedan driven by a 59-year-old man from Crystal Lake

A grey Cadillac sedan driven by a 36-year-old man from Algonquin

All three drivers stopped to help and called 911. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

What's next:

No citations have been issued as the investigation continues.