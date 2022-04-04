Coal City man killed in crash involving train in Wilmington

An Illinois man died after his truck was struck by a train Monday afternoon.

At about 1:54 p.m., Will County Sheriff's deputies responded to a fatal train versus pickup truck crash.

The incident occurred at Murphy and Cooper Roads in Wilmington Township.

According to initial reports, at about 1:20 p.m., a northbound BNSF freight train struck a GMC Sierra 2500 that was heading westbound when it was struck.

The truck came to rest upside down about 150 feet north of the crossing.

The crossing signal, signal bells and crossing gates were still operating after the incident occurred, authorities said.

The train engineer was unharmed.

The driver of the truck was identified as a 64-year-old man from Coal City.

Authorities said the victim was ejected from his vehicle after being struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other passengers or witnesses were located, authorities said.

Initial reports also indicate that the man may have been stuck in a gravel area on the north side of the railroad crossing when he was struck, authorities said.