Illinois man sentenced for Dunkin' drive-thru carjacking in Chicago suburb

The Brief Ivan Martinez, 23, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking. The victim was targeted while in a Dunkin’ drive-thru in Aurora in September 2024. Martinez was sentenced to 16 years in prison and gets credit for time served.



A suburban Chicago man has been sentenced to prison for carjacking a woman as she ordered coffee in a Dunkin' drive-thru last year.

What we know:

Kane County prosecutors said Ivan Martinez, 23, of Montgomery, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking, a Class X felony.

Assistant State’s Attorney Kelly Orland said Martinez "committed a calculated act of violence against an unsuspecting, innocent person simply trying to get her morning coffee."

The backstory:

On Sept. 1, 2024, Martinez approached a woman’s car in the drive-thru lane of a Dunkin’ on Kirk Road in Aurora. Prosecutors said he pointed an object that appeared to be a gun at her and ordered her out of her 2016 Chevrolet Camaro.

The woman tried to speed away and jumped a curb, but Martinez clung to the car and she stopped. She then grabbed her belongings and got out before Martinez hopped in and drove off.

A witness behind the victim recorded the incident on their vehicle's dashcam and later told investigators he believed Martinez had a real gun.

Ivan Martinez

About 80 minutes later, he was taken into custody when Chicago police stopped him in the stolen Camaro. However, no firearm or object that looked like a gun was recovered.

Dig deeper:

Martinez has prior felony convictions. He was found guilty of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in Kane County in 2021 and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance in Kendall County in 2022. He was on parole for the 2022 offense at the time of the Dunkin' carjacking.

Under Illinois law, Martinez is eligible for day-for-day sentencing. He was credited with 396 days already served in the Kane County jail.

What's next:

Martinez was sentenced to 16 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.