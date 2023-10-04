Illinois man sentenced for involvement in fatal shooting near Waukegan restaurant

article

An Illinois man was sentenced to 26 years in prison Wednesday for his involvement in a 2022 shooting of two Waukegan men that left one dead.

Fernando Andino, 20, pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

In May 2022, Waukegan police officers responded to a report of two people shot near a local restaurant parking lot.

When officers arrived, they located two men with gunshot wounds. One survived, but the other person, identified as Stefan Filipovic, was pronounced dead later that day.

Prosecutors say Andino was a cooperating witness for the state and testified in another defendant's trial, which ended in August with guilty verdicts on first-degree murder charges.

Andino had been held on a $3 million bond in the Lake County Jail from the time of his arrest until entering his plea.

After pleading guilty, a judge revoked his ability to post bond, prosecutors said.

The 26-year sentence is to be served at 85 percent.