Illinois man sentenced for raping grandchildren in suburban home

An Illinois man was sentenced to 35 years in prison after sexually assaulting two of his grandchildren.

What we know:

Luis Gonzalez, 54, was found guilty of five counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child after a four-day jury trial in June.

Gonzalez was sentenced Wednesday to 35 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, seven years for each of the five counts to be served consecutively.

The victims disclosed the abuse to other family members and investigators, saying Gonzales committed multiple horrific sexual acts upon each of them, beginning when they were as young as 5 years old.

During the trial, jurors watched video interviews of the victims and heard them testify on the witness stand. The assaults occurred at Gonzalez's home in Plano, where the children stayed during summer visits. Gonzalez sexually assaulted the children vaginally, anally and digitally.

Gonzalez is awaiting trial on a second sexual assault case. If he is convicted in that case, he will have to serve a natural life sentence in prison.