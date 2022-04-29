Illinois man sentenced to 36 years for recording himself sexually assaulting a child

An Illinois man has been sentenced to 36 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.

John D. Pitts., 50, of Marshall, Illinois, was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

"This sentence highlights the importance of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in holding individuals accountable who exploit and assault children," said Attorney General Kwame Raoul. "These law enforcement partnerships are critical to offenders being identified and victims receiving the justice they deserve. I appreciate the support of the Clark County State’s Attorney’s office on this case and will continue to work with local law enforcement across Illinois to protect our most vulnerable from abuse."

Pitts was arrested in July 2021 after investigators conducted a search of Pitts' residence and found evidence of child pornography, authorities said.

It was later revealed that Pitts recorded himself repeatedly sexually assaulting a child.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Raoul reminds the public that online child sexual exploitation can be reported at www.cybertipline.com and child abuse can be reported at dcfsonlinereporting.dcfs.illinois.gov.

Advertisement

Local child advocacy centers can be found here: childrensadvocacycentersofillinois.org.