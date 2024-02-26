Pritzker introduces new maternal health care initiatives during stop at Chicago birth center

Governor J.B. Pritzker shared new maternal health and birth equity initiatives during his visit to the Chicago South Side Birth Center on Monday.

Continuing to build on the expansion of reproductive health care, Pritzker made a pitch for more than $20 million to advance birth equity.

The money would be used to prevent Black women from dying before, during, and after childbirth through community-based birth care.

"We're establishing the Birth Equity Resource Building Grants to provide community-based birth care to cover costs associated with opening a community birth center, from licensing fees to the price of medical equipment," Pritzker said.

Pritzker says the state will also expand the Illinois Reproductive Health Facilities Capital Grant Program.

The funding will serve non-profit clinics and community-based health centers, planning to provide pregnancy-related services.