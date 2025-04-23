Illinois' first measles case of 2025 confirmed, health officials urge vaccination

The Brief Illinois health officials confirmed the state’s first measles case of 2025 in an adult. The case is not considered part of an outbreak, and the public risk remains low, according to IDPH. Residents are urged to ensure vaccinations are up to date amid rising national measles cases.



Illinois health officials have confirmed the state’s first measles case of the year, but they say the risk to the public remains low.

What we know:

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) confirmed on Wednesday that an adult in far southern Illinois tested positive for measles—the first case reported in the state this year. The diagnosis was made through laboratory testing, and at this time, it’s not considered an outbreak.

The individual received care at a local clinic, which is working with IDPH and local health officials to identify any possible exposure. Staff at the clinic were masked and considered immune, and the clinic is reviewing the immune status of any potentially exposed patients.

The general risk of community transmission remains low, but IDPH says it will keep the public informed of any new developments.

"This first reported case of measles in Illinois in 2025 is a reminder to our Illinois residents that this disease can be prevented with up-to-date vaccination," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra.

What we don't know:

IDPH has not shared additional details about the affected individual, including their age and whether it's a man or woman.

What's next:

People who may have been exposed—and are not immune—are advised to monitor for symptoms such as rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, or red-watery eyes.

If symptoms appear, which could take up to 21 days, residents should contact a healthcare provider before visiting a clinic or hospital to prevent potential spread.

Dig deeper:

Illinois hasn’t seen any measles cases since a 2024 outbreak in Chicago that infected 67 people.

Meanwhile, outbreaks in Texas and New Mexico have totaled over 680 confirmed cases, including three deaths, two of which were children, according to reports.

IDPH is reminding residents—especially travelers and those with unvaccinated children—to check their MMR vaccine status. Two doses are 97% effective in preventing measles, according to Dr. Vohra.

The state’s new Measles Outbreak Simulator Dashboard helps parents and schools assess vaccination coverage at individual schools, part of a broader effort to prepare for potential outbreaks.

Big picture view:

Vaccination rates have declined nationally since the COVID-19 pandemic, raising concerns among public health officials about the resurgence of preventable diseases like measles.

For more information about measles, visit the IDPH or CDC's websites.