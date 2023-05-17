Illinois Medicaid recipients must re-verify by June 1 or risk coverage loss

Illinois is currently in the process of re-verifying Medicaid recipients, with a deadline set for June 1.

To ensure continued coverage, recipients must respond to the Medicaid redetermination letter by the specified deadline. Failure to do so will result in the loss of coverage.

To assist individuals with the redetermination process, State Senator Karina Villa is hosting a Medicaid Redetermination Assistance Event in West Chicago on Wednesday. The event will take place at St. Andrews Lutheran Church until 6 p.m.

Recipients who have received a redetermination letter can seek guidance and support at the event.

For access to personal Medicaid account information, recipients can log on to abe.illinois.gov. It is crucial for recipients to complete the redetermination process promptly to maintain their Medicaid coverage.