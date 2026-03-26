Illinois mom uses kids' birthdays to win $800K lottery jackpot

The Brief An Illinois mom won an $800,000 Lucky Day Lotto jackpot using her children’s birthdays. The winning ticket matched all five numbers in the March 13 drawing. She plans to use the money to support her children’s education and take a family vacation.



An Illinois mom says a routine lottery play turned life-changing after she won an $800,000 jackpot.

The backstory:

The winner, who identified herself as "Jenny," purchased a Lucky Day Lotto ticket online using her children’s birthdays.

"My usual numbers are always a combination of my birthday and my kids’ birthdays," she said.

An Illinois Lottery player, nicknamed ‘Jenny,’ takes her celebratory photo after winning $800,000 playing Lucky Day Lotto. | Provided

Jenny's numbers — 8, 11, 15, 23 and 37 — matched all five drawn on March 13, winning her the $800,000 jackpot.

"I was in complete shock when I saw I had won," she said. "My reaction must have startled my daughter — she ran to get my husband to check on me."

Jenny called the moment "magical."

What's next:

Jenny said she plans to use the money to support her children’s education.

"This prize is a tremendous blessing that will help secure their academic pursuits," she said.

The family is also planning to celebrate with a vacation.

What you can do:

Lucky Day Lotto drawings are held twice daily in Illinois, and tickets can be purchased in-store, online or through the Illinois Lottery app.