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Illinois mom uses kids' birthdays to win $800K lottery jackpot

By Nic Flosi
Published  March 26, 2026 8:59am CDT
Lottery
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • An Illinois mom won an $800,000 Lucky Day Lotto jackpot using her children’s birthdays.
    • The winning ticket matched all five numbers in the March 13 drawing.
    • She plans to use the money to support her children’s education and take a family vacation.

CHICAGO - An Illinois mom says a routine lottery play turned life-changing after she won an $800,000 jackpot.

The backstory:

The winner, who identified herself as "Jenny," purchased a Lucky Day Lotto ticket online using her children’s birthdays.

"My usual numbers are always a combination of my birthday and my kids’ birthdays," she said.

An Illinois Lottery player, nicknamed ‘Jenny,’ takes her celebratory photo after winning $800,000 playing Lucky Day Lotto. | Provided

Jenny's numbers — 8, 11, 15, 23 and 37 — matched all five drawn on March 13, winning her the $800,000 jackpot.

"I was in complete shock when I saw I had won," she said. "My reaction must have startled my daughter — she ran to get my husband to check on me."

Jenny called the moment "magical."

What's next:

Jenny said she plans to use the money to support her children’s education.

"This prize is a tremendous blessing that will help secure their academic pursuits," she said.

The family is also planning to celebrate with a vacation.

What you can do:

Lucky Day Lotto drawings are held twice daily in Illinois, and tickets can be purchased in-store, online or through the Illinois Lottery app.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Illinois Lottery.

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