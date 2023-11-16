Illinois unveils Monarch Butterfly license plate to support conservation efforts

Illinois residents will soon have a new option at the DMV.

On Thursday, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias unveiled the Monarch Butterfly license plate. The initiative aims to generate funds for the Roadside Monarch Habitat Fund.

The Monarch Butterfly, designated as the official state insect of Illinois, is currently classified as endangered. The funds raised through the license plate initiative will contribute to fostering habitats and adding 150 million new milkweed stems across Illinois in the next 15 years.

This effort reflects the state's commitment to the conservation of the Monarch Butterfly population and addresses the broader goal of supporting environmental initiatives through creative solutions.