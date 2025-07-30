Illinois' most-searched attraction isn’t even in Illinois, study says
CHICAGO - Despite being more than 1,000 miles away, Walt Disney World Resort is the most Googled attraction ticket by Illinois residents, according to a new study by ticket comparison site SeatPick.
What we know:
The Florida-based theme park received an average of 10,000 monthly Google searches from Illinois over the past year, far outpacing both in-state and regional competitors.
The data, analyzed over a 12-month period, reveals that out-of-state attractions dominate the top 10 list of destinations most searched by Illinoisans, with only two Illinois-based parks making the cut.
Six Flags Great America in Gurnee was the most searched in-state attraction, coming in second overall with 4,888 monthly searches. The park offers a mix of thrill rides, water features, and family-friendly experiences, maintaining strong local appeal.
"These search patterns reveal fascinating insights about entertainment preferences in Illinois. Walt Disney World's dominance in searches from Illinois shows the enduring appeal of destination theme parks that offer comprehensive vacation experiences," said Gilad Zilberman, CEO of SeatPick.
Rounding out the top five were Universal Studios Florida (1,715 searches), Dollywood Theme Park in Tennessee (1,567), and California’s Great America (1,487).
Other Searches:
Other attractions drawing attention from Illinois include:
- Six Flags St. Louis, Missouri — 1,381 searches
- Silver Dollar City, Missouri — 1,058 searches
- Navy Pier, Illinois — 1,018 searches
- Magic Kingdom Park, Florida — 987 searches
- Universal Studios Hollywood, California — 955 searches
Navy Pier was the only other Illinois attraction in the top 10. The popular Chicago lakefront destination features the Centennial Wheel, museums, boat tours and seasonal events.
The Source: The information in this article came from a new study by ticket comparison site SeatPick.