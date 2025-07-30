Illinois' most-searched attraction isn’t even in Illinois, study says

The Brief Despite being over 1,000 miles away, Walt Disney World Resort leads all attractions with 10,000 average monthly Google searches from Illinois, more than doubling the search volume of the next closest destination. Eight of the top 10 most-searched attractions by Illinois residents are located outside the state, indicating a strong preference for major out-of-state theme parks and vacation destinations. Six Flags Great America in Gurnee ranks as the most searched Illinois-based attraction with 4,888 monthly searches. Navy Pier is the only other in-state site in the top 10, coming in eighth with 1,018 searches.



Despite being more than 1,000 miles away, Walt Disney World Resort is the most Googled attraction ticket by Illinois residents, according to a new study by ticket comparison site SeatPick.

What we know:

The Florida-based theme park received an average of 10,000 monthly Google searches from Illinois over the past year, far outpacing both in-state and regional competitors.

The data, analyzed over a 12-month period, reveals that out-of-state attractions dominate the top 10 list of destinations most searched by Illinoisans, with only two Illinois-based parks making the cut.

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee was the most searched in-state attraction, coming in second overall with 4,888 monthly searches. The park offers a mix of thrill rides, water features, and family-friendly experiences, maintaining strong local appeal.

"These search patterns reveal fascinating insights about entertainment preferences in Illinois. Walt Disney World's dominance in searches from Illinois shows the enduring appeal of destination theme parks that offer comprehensive vacation experiences," said Gilad Zilberman, CEO of SeatPick.

Rounding out the top five were Universal Studios Florida (1,715 searches), Dollywood Theme Park in Tennessee (1,567), and California’s Great America (1,487).

Other Searches:

Other attractions drawing attention from Illinois include:

Six Flags St. Louis, Missouri — 1,381 searches

Silver Dollar City, Missouri — 1,058 searches

Navy Pier, Illinois — 1,018 searches

Magic Kingdom Park, Florida — 987 searches

Universal Studios Hollywood, California — 955 searches

Navy Pier was the only other Illinois attraction in the top 10. The popular Chicago lakefront destination features the Centennial Wheel, museums, boat tours and seasonal events.