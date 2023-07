You can enter a Barbie world in McHenry this week!

The outdoor theater is going full pink on Friday.

It's not just showing the movie, there will also be costume contests and a meet-and-greet with a Barbie look-alike.

You can even win a Barbie dream house!

To enter the raffle for the house, it will cost $5. The proceeds will go to "Kids in need of McHenry County."