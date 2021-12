Route 66 is approaching a big anniversary.

The iconic roadway that goes from Chicago to the west coast will turn 100 years old in 2026.

So, the Illinois State Museum is asking for help to get ready for a big Route 66 initiative. It's looking for families to donate items and objects that celebrate the road’s history.

Just reach out to the museum if you think you have something that fits the bill.