Illinois NAACP leader faces calls to resign over controversial migrant remarks

Illinois' NAACP leader is facing calls to step down after a video surfaced showing her making controversial remarks, likening migrants to 'savages' and accusing them of rape.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Teresa Haley made these comments during a conference call with branch presidents from around the state earlier this fall.

In the video, Haley expressed objection to migrants receiving lodging and clothing while suggesting that the needs of black and homeless individuals were being overlooked.

Since the summer of 2022, Chicago has seen a significant influx of migrant buses, with a total of 573 buses arriving in the city. Notably, 473 of these buses have entered the city since May 2023.