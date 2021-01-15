Illinois National Guard activated to protect downtown Springfield ahead of inauguration

Hundreds of members of the Illinois National Guard have been sent to protect downtown Springfield in wake of FBI warnings that state capital cities could be targeted leading up to the inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the activation of 250 troops on Friday. An additional 100 members will sent to Washington D.C. to assist with security at the presidential inauguration.

"Our exemplary members of the Illinois National Guard will be working closely with our State Police as well as local and federal authorities to keep our capital city safe. We will continue to be fully transparent with the public on any new information and the steps we are taking to respond," Pritzker said in a statement.

The additional troops will join the 200 members of the Illinois National Guard who were deployed to Washington D.C. earlier this week.

Some windows at the State Capitol building were being boarded up Friday.

The Illinois Secretary of State’s office said it was "taking every measure available" to secure the Capitol complex and that it temporarily affixed plywood over certain windows "out of an abundance of caution."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.