Illinois National Guard member vying for Miss United States title

Miss Illinois United States has quite the resume: college student, boutique owner and member of the Illinois National Guard. But now, she's ready to take on another title.

Aaliyah Kissick will compete for the Miss United States 2023 title this October in Memphis.

The Taylorville native now lives in Springfield and launched her women's clothing resale boutique when she was 17.

Her pageant platform is financial literacy and small business development and with all that, she's also serving our country.

"I really wanted to continue the military legacy in my family. I've done my ancestry report and in my adoptive family, the military service goes back to the Civil War," said Kissick.

The United States national pageant is separate from the Miss America and Miss USA pageants, however, it's judged using similar standards.