Highway hygiene: Illinois oasis crowned best public restroom in the state

The Belvidere Oasis on Interstate 90 has been named the best public restroom in Illinois, earning national recognition from long-haul drivers and road trip veterans alike.

What we know:

The Belvidere Oasis, located along I-90 in the Chicago area, was ranked No. 61 nationwide in a new survey of more than 3,000 drivers conducted by American River Wellness.

The wellness group, which supports commercial drivers and transportation workers, set out to find the country’s best public restrooms—and they found one in the form of this elevated travel plaza spanning the highway.

Survey respondents praised the Belvidere Oasis for its clean bathrooms, ample food choices, and unique architecture that offers sweeping views of the roadway below. It was the highest-rated Illinois rest area on the list, edging out the Rend Lake Rest Area near Benton off I-57 (No. 106) and Great Sauk Trail Rest Area near Morris along I-80 (No. 113).

"The retro charm alone is worth the pull-off," the report noted about the Belvidere stop.

Belvidere Oasis | Photo via tollwayoases.com

Big picture view:

The report also emphasized that good rest stops offer more than just facilities—they reflect how a place treats its visitors.

"We often think of rest stops as mere necessities, but they’re powerful reflections of a community’s values," Graham Sargent of American River Wellness said in a statement. "For long-haul truckers especially - who spend days or weeks at a time on the road - a clean, welcoming facility sends a simple but important message: 'You matter here.' We hope these findings shine a spotlight on the places that are getting it right - and inspire more towns to invest in the well-being of all travelers across America."

