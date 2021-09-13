Illinois offering three months of free childcare to some parents

The state of Illinois will be offering three months of free childcare to some parents starting in October.

The goal is to get more parents back into the workforce, since many left their jobs to care for their families during the pandemic. Parents who are actively searching for jobs can get three months of childcare while they work, then get 9 more months if they get a job or enroll in certain college and job training programs.

Parents who want to learn more about the childcare assistance program can call 1-877-202-4453 toll-free or click here.

The state of Illinois is also paying $1,000 bonuses to childcare workers, which they will get sometime between October and March.

