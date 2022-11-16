Illinois officials preach caution on the roads this winter

The Illinois Department of Transportation launched this year's Winter Weather - Get it Together campaign on Wednesday.

It will offer important safety advice for motorists and how to stay safe this winter season.

"Be prepared to reduce speeds, stay patient and increase driving distance between vehicles at all times," said Jose Rios, IDOT regional engineer. "Please, share the roads and don't crowd the plow. That's one thing that we truly as you is to keep space between yourselves driving your vehicles and our vehicles, it'll be of course safer and allow us to do our work faster."

As the days get shorter and darker, make sure you're staying safe on the roads and always look out for other drivers.