Illinois on track to hit all-time high for hotel revenue as Pritzker announces new tourism grants

Illinois is currently on track to hit an all-time high for hotel revenue.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker made the announcement during a stop at the Chicago Cultural Center Friday.

The Democrat also unveiled more than $22 million in tourism grants for festivals, attractions and more.

Locally, Lincoln Park Zoo, the Taste of Chicago and some summer concert festivals are among the dozens of recipients.

State leaders say investing in tourism is not just for people who live outside the state.

Sen. Peters joked that Illinois is in the middle of everything, but that is actually this year's state tourism campaign slogan. The campaign is meant to highlight that the state offers a little bit of everything from coast to coast.