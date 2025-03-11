Illinois opens nation's first Real ID supercenter to meet high demand

The Brief Illinois processed 10,000 Real ID applications in one day, setting a record. The nation’s first Real ID Supercenter has opened in downtown Chicago. Officials hope the new center will relieve long lines and high demand at state facilities.



Illinois is seeing record-breaking demand for Real ID, prompting officials to open the nation’s first Real ID Supercenter in downtown Chicago.

The facility, located at the former Board of Elections voting supersite at Clark and Lake streets, aims to ease the strain on state facilities, where long lines have formed even in frigid temperatures.

What we know:

On Saturday, 10,000 Real ID applications were processed across the state, underscoring the urgency for expanded services.

The new supercenter features 30 service counters and can process an estimated 2,500 Real IDs per day.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said the overwhelming demand is affecting the entire system.

"Because people have waited until now to get their Real ID in record numbers, it’s a challenge on all our systems. It’s also a challenge on people wanting to renew their license or get a driver’s test or vision test. The system is being hammered."

Christina Schlagel, one of the first customers at the new center, initially went to the LaSalle and Randolph facility but was redirected due to long lines.

"Right when I walked up, there were people saying there’s a new facility that just opened up. I booked over, and everyone seemed surprised—‘Is this the right place?’ And they said, ‘You’re the first customer,’ which is awesome," she said.

Why you should care:

Many Illinois residents are rushing to get a Real ID ahead of the May 7 federal enforcement deadline. After this date, Real ID will be required to board domestic flights unless travelers have a passport, global entry card, or military ID.

However, Giannoulias warned against misinformation surrounding Real ID.

"Because of the new administration in Washington, there’s what I call a fear factor. People [are] rushing to our facilities to get a Real ID because they’re afraid they need it for identification, won’t be able to drive a car, will get deported, can’t vote—all of which are false."

What's next:

State employees converted the space into a supercenter in just a few days. Illinois residents who need Real ID can now visit the site without an appointment.