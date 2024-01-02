Illinois ranks second in U.S. states with most outbound moves in 2023, study finds

A new study by United Van Lines reveals that more people are leaving Illinois, making it the second-highest state for outbound moves in 2023. The National Movers Study showed that 61% of moves in the state were outbound, with 39% being inbound.

The main reasons cited for moving out of Illinois were work (26.10%) and retirement (21.40%), according to the survey. Surprisingly, "high cost of living" was reported as the least likely reason for residents leaving the state. Crime wasn't even mentioned.

OUTBOUND MOVING REASONS:

Retirement – 21.40%

Health – 4.30%

Family – 19.70%

Lifestyle – 11.40%

Job – 26.10%

Cost – 3.60%

The study indicates a nationwide trend of Americans moving to more affordable and lower-density areas, with many choosing Southern states. New Jersey topped the list of most outbound states, with Illinois following in the second position. The data also showed that more people moved to Vermont than any other state, with 65% of moves being inbound.

Eily Cummings, Vice President of Corporate Communications at United Van Lines, noted that factors such as housing prices, regional climates, urban planning, and job growth are influencing relocation decisions. The study suggests a shift in motivations for moving, with fewer people citing reasons like wanting to be closer to family and retirement compared to the previous year.

"We are continuing to see the trend that Americans are moving to more affordable, lower-density areas across the country, with many heading to Southern states," Cummings said.

Economist and Professor Michael A. Stoll from the University of California, Los Angeles, pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic has influenced moving patterns, with factors like remote work opportunities, the desire to be closer to family, and affordability playing significant roles.

"Some Americans may be faced with economic uncertainty, coupled with an increased cost of living and lack of affordable housing. This can result in adjustments to moving timelines or people making interstate moves, rather than across states," Stoll said.

To see the full study, tap or click HERE.