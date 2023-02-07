Illinois permanent child tax credit: Here's who would qualify under proposed bill

State lawmakers are fighting to create a permanent child tax credit in Illinois.

Mike Simmons, who represents parts of Chicago’s North Side in the state legislature, is proposing the tax credit for eligible low and middle-income families.

If passed, families would receive $700 for each child younger than 17.

"Half of children in the state of Illinois would benefit directly from the passage of this legislation. One out of two children in the state of Illinois under the age of 17 would benefit from this legislation, would suddenly be able to actually eat a full dinner. And I know from personal lived experiences what it's like to go to bed hungry," Simmons said.

Under the proposal, joint filers earning less than $75,000 a year and single filers earning less than $50,000 would qualify.