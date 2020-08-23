Illinois police still looking for killer, 28 years after kidnapping and murder of college student

article

Illinois State Police say they are still looking for whoever killed Tammy Zywicki near Utica as she headed to college back in 1992.

Zywicki had had dropped off her brother at Northwestern University in Evanston on August 23, 1992, then headed towards Grinnell College. Her abandoned vehicle was found near Utica. Days later, her body was found along a highway in Lawrence County, Missouri.

The Illinois State Police said that the FBI and LaSalle County State's Attorney's office remain committed to finding her killer.

"This anniversary marks 28 years that Zywicki’s family and friends have endured the loss of her love and friendship. Our thoughts remain with her family and friends," state police said in a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Illinois State Police at (815) 726-6377 or the Chicago FBI Field Division at (312) 421-6700.

