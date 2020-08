article

A 14-year-old boy has been reported missing from Back of the Yards on the South Side.

Esteban Cruz was last seen Aug. 17 in the 4700 block of South Winchester Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He may be in the areas near the 2800 block of South Drake Avenue or the 3000 block of South Lawndale Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.